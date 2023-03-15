Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5,994.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 566,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,030. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

