Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 11,442,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,997,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

