Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $9.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,907 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 356.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,557 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

