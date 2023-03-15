Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 747.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PRFZ stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.86. 43,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,810. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.