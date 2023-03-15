Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $12,703,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

LMT stock traded down $13.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,359. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.66 and its 200-day moving average is $457.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.