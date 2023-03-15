Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,157 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 671,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,060. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

