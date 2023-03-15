Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Trading Down 8.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 4,099,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,835,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Specifically, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PR shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $761.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,649,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,897,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

