PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 3,400 Shares

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,217,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,584,932.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $10,350.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $24,535.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $29,369.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $31,545.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $34,874.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,500 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $41,030.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $32,560.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $67,680.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

