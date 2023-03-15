Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,289.83

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $41,289.83 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $1,904.89 or 0.07852673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token’s genesis date was February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,186 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) is a blockchain token developed and issued by Trovio, each unit representing 1 fine troy ounce of physical gold securely stored in The Perth Mint’s central bank grade vaults.

It is based on GoldPass, The Perth Mint‘s full-service gold investment platform that digitises physical gold in the form of digital certificates. PMGT offers a tokenised version of GoldPass certificates on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token.

The tokens are 100% backed by GoldPass certificates issued by The Perth Mint, the world’s largest refiner of newly mined gold that produces some of the world’s highest quality bullion. GoldPass certificates are fully backed by physical Perth Mint gold, with the weight and purity of every ounce guaranteed by the Government of Western Australia.”

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perth Mint Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perth Mint Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

