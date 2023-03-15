Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.