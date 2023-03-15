Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wedbush

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOFGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,515,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 956,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.