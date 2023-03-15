Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 3.4%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.72. 1,206,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,699,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

