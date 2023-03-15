PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 97,177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.