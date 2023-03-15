PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Down 1%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 57,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 56,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech by 66.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

