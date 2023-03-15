PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Down 1%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 57,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 56,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.
PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
