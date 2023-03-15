Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. 180,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

