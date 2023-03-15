Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Up 20.2% in February

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Photronics Stock Up 1.5 %

Photronics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 750,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,312. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

Insider Activity

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Photronics by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Photronics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

