PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.00

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 47235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

PHSC Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a PE ratio of -362.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

