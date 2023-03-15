Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lifted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 436,716 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,267 shares of company stock valued at $12,614,217. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.