Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

MAV stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 221,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

