Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 169,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,726,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $18,683,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.90. 143,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

