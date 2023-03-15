Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Reduced by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $11,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 1,122,752 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,012,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,363,000 after buying an additional 454,133 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. 302,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,825. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLNT. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.