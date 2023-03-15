Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,901.71

Shares of Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,901.71 ($23.18) and traded as low as GBX 1,832 ($22.33). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,860 ($22.67), with a volume of 238,352 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -277.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,904.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,900.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 14.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

