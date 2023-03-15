Power Corp of Canada Invests $1.88 Million in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after acquiring an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after acquiring an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Paychex stock opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

