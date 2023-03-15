Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.