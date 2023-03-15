Power Corp of Canada Purchases New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 402,218 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 505,812 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in UBS Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 91,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 168,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

