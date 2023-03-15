Power Corp of Canada Purchases Shares of 3,121 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Texas Instruments
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.1 %
TXN opened at $175.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Texas Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.
Further Reading
