Power Corp of Canada Takes $3.72 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. General Mills accounts for about 0.6% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

