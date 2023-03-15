Power Corp of Canada Takes $787,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $234.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

