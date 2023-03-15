Power Corp of Canada Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 547,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

CNHI stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

