PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.1 %

PSK opened at C$20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.08 and a 52 week high of C$23.55.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0660147 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PSK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.19.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

