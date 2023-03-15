Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.70.
RXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 946,320 shares of company stock worth $108,921,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
RXDX stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of -0.49. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
