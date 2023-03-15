ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 10,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

