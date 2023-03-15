ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 24,560 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 229% compared to the average volume of 7,460 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $257,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 13.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,671,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,926. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

