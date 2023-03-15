Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

