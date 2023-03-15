Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 8.9%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. 1,350,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,500,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Proterra Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $561.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Proterra news, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $46,625.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,164.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $112,895.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

Proterra Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Proterra by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Proterra by 36.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

