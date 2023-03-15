Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,250.0 days.
Proximus Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOF remained flat at $9.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Proximus has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $18.18.
About Proximus
