Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 2.4 %

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$61.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,193.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$63.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

