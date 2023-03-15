Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Increased by Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARHS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

