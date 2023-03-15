Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DaVita in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DVA stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

