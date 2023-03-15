Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $24.10 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $914.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,121,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

