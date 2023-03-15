Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Cut by Analyst

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.95. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $36,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,676. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

