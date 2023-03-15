Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOV. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $145.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $162.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

