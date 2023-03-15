Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ashland Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $97.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. Ashland has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ashland by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

