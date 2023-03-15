Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Decreased by Analyst

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

NYSE BFS opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

