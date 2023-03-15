Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 108.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 380,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,810 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 227,149 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.1% in the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 72,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 215.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.15 on Wednesday. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,256. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Profile

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

