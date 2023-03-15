QUASA (QUA) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $138.71 million and $222.80 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00212406 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,469.07 or 0.99942838 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.001803 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $223.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.