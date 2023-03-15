Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0373 on Top Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $194.79 million and $1.37 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00403770 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.14 or 0.27292194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,216,236,598 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

