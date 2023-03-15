RAMP (RAMP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,276.58

RAMP (RAMP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $6,276.58 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00411789 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.67 or 0.27834426 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000058 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.