Ravencoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.67 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $331.70 million and approximately $35.67 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.13 or 0.00407377 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,835.95 or 0.27536005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,315,091,316 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

