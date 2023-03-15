RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Down 2.1%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.25 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58). 137,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 163,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).

RBG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About RBG

(Get Rating)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

