Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Ready Capital by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ready Capital by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ready Capital by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.